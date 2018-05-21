State govt. closely monitoring outbreak of Nipah Virus: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday informed that the state government is closely monitoring the outbreak of Nipah virus in the region and taking every possible step to prevent its further spread.

The Kerala Chief Minister Office took to their Twitter handle to inform about the same and said they have contacted the Union Health Ministry and World Health Organisation (WHO) for assistance.

"CM Pinarayi Vijayan has informed that Government is closely monitoring the spread of the Nipah virus. The health department is doing everything possible to save the lives of the infected & prevent the advance of the virus," the CMO Tweeted.

"National Institute of Virology has confirmed from the studies on blood samples that 3 out of the 4 deaths attributed to fever were caused by the virus. The first death was reported on 19th ; the Union Health Ministry & World Health organisation were contacted on the day itself," they added. The Chief Minister Office further said the Health Minister and the Labour Minister are camping in various districts and the private hospital have been instructed to provide with immediate treatment to the patients, suffering from fever. They further informed that a state-wide alert has been issued to remain vigilant to detect the case without any delay and a 24-hour control room has been opened to monitor the situation. "Health minister & Labour minister have camped at the district to lead the efforts. Private hospitals have been instructed to not deny treatment for anyone suffering from fever. An expert medical team of the Union government has arrived at the request of the State Government," the CMO tweeted. "Though the virus has been reported only in Kozhikode, a statewide alert has been given to remain vigilant. A 24-hour control room has been opened to monitor the situation. CM has also requested all to follow the instructions of the health department to tackle this crisis," they said. Earlier in the day, the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare J.P Nadda directed to constitute a team of highly efficient doctors to probe the outbreak of Nipah virus in Kerala. This comes after many cases of death, caused due to Nipah virus, surfaced in Kerala. The six-member team, led by the director of NCDC Dr. Sujeet K Singh, is currently in touch with Kerala health department to review the situation. Nipah virus is a communicable disease spread by fruit bats and is fatal for both animals and humans. Nine people have died in Kerala's Calicut district due to high fever. The health department of the state confirmed that three out of the nine deceased were affected with Nipah virus. The health department has, however, not confirmed the cause of the death of the other patients. Earlier, three people reportedly died in Kozhikode district of Kerala due to Nipah virus.

