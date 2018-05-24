Sterlite Tuticorin: While CEO talks of job-losses, Vedanta's billionaire promoter Anil Aggarwal talks of stepping back and foreign conspiracy

There is fresh speculation that billionaire Anil Aggarwal may step back from Vedanta Resources. The company listed on the London Stock Exchange, has copper smelting units in Tuticorin (Toothukudi) and an iron-ore mining setup in Goa. And there is a greater public scrutiny on both facilities.

12 people have been left dead, according to fresh reports coming from agencies, in the anti-Sterlite protests (Sesa Sterlite is a Vedanta group company). Several have been left injured in a violent strike that has currently entered it's second day on Thursday.

Activists and locals put forth claims that the Sterlite's Copper smelting factory caused contamination in the region's air and water resources, causing skin diseases, breathing disorders, heart conditions and even cancer.

But, Mr. Aggarwal's company has refuted these claims.

The CEO of Sterlite Copper- P Ramnath was quoted as saying in a story published with BusinessToday that the protestors were "spreading rumours" about Cancer. He pointed towards hard data, saying Tuticorin came "14th or 15th in Cancer among males and 25th among females."

The story saw Mr. Ramnath retort that the protest (currently in its 100th day) would result in 32500 ending job-loss. The plant directly employed some 3500 and enrolled nearly 30,000 people indirectly. According to him, all indirect employees would be left jobless, and allied activities such as small businesses including and temp-staffing and business and services suppliers associated with Sterlite may remain suspended. This, a fallout of the violent protests.

Amid the story of the CEO's admission, has come another revelation, this time from Mr. Anil Agarwal himself. In an interview with Financial Times, Agarwal was quoted as saying that he planned to step back from running the company.

Agarwal owns 71.4% of Vedanta, but called the recent spate of protests as part of a foreign conspiracy on his twitter account during the start of the month. He did not single out a single company, but said "Certain vested interests will prefer India to remain import dependent and use our country as their market, making India spend hard-earned foreign exchange and lose millions of jobs."

The comment was made in reference to a court-order that stopped his company from iron-ore mining activities in Goa and the Tuticorin protests.

The company's plans of doubling capacity at Tuticorin are on the back-burner, after a local court threw in a temporary stay on copper production. Copper contributes nearly 8% to the company's revenues.

Stocks of the company trading on the bourses in London and Mumbai took a toll after the temporary stay. While stocks on the London Stock Exchange were trading down by 7% on Wednesday, on the BSE the stocks took a 6% hit. At the time of writing this story, Vedanta Limited, the BSE listed scrip was in the red by 2.30 points or 0.91% at Rs 250.40 a share. This was far from Rs 355.70, the company had posted during a trading session on 29th January 2018 on the BSE.

Vedanta's facility remains shut till June 6, even as the local pollution regulator said that the facility was not complying with environmental rules, a video from Agarwal surfaced on twitter in which he explains "the unfortunate turn of events at Tuticorin".

Saddened by the unfortunate turn of events at Tuticorin. pic.twitter.com/yURUUdlwn3 — Anil Agarwal (@AnilAgarwal_Ved) May 24, 2018

The Bombay Stock Exchange, sought additional information and clarification on a news-report "At least 11 protesters dead in Tamil Nadu: Why villagers want to shut down Sterlite plant in Thoothukudi".

The company's compliance officer replied "it is with great sorrow and regret that we witnessed yesterday's incidents around the protests at Tuticorin. The company has appealed to the government and authorities to ensure the safety of our employees, facilities, and the surrounding community. The Sterlite Copper plant is currently non-operational as we wait approval for the consent to operate."