Swachh Bharat Mission creating healthy India: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday interacted with the beneficiaries of various central healthcare schemes and stated that the Swachh Bharat Mission is playing a major role in creating a healthy India.

"The Swachh Bharat Mission is playing a central role in creating a healthy India," said Prime Minister Modi, while talking to a few beneficiaries of the various healthcare schemes including the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojna from Odisha, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Jharkhand via NaMo app.

The Prime Minister further stressed on the financial burden a middle-class family faces due to a prolonged illness and how the Centre's schemes in the connection are assisting the needy. "Due to illness, the financial burden is immense for the poor and the middle class. Our constant endeavour is to ensure affordable healthcare to every Indian," Prime Minister Modi said. "Access to medicines is a big concern for the poor. To ensure the poor get access to affordable medicines, the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojna has been launched. Several people are benefitting due to this Yojana across India," he added. The Prime Minister also underscored that the Centre has "reduced prices of stents substantially", which is helping the "poor and the middle class the most." During the interaction, beneficiaries also told Prime Minister Modi how they are now able to undergo treatment at affordable costs and were saved from the hassle of travelling to far off places for better treatment.