Swiss central bank says too soon to talk about normalising policy

BERN, Switzerland (Reuters) - Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan said it was too early to talk about normalising monetary policy in Switzerland and that there was no risk that inflation could rise above 2 percent anytime soon.

"To be very clear, it's too early to talk about normalisation in the case of the SNB. Inflation is still very low," Jordan told a news conference at the SNB's monetary policy assessment on Thursday.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz and John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)