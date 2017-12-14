 Swiss central bank says too soon to talk about normalising policy
Last Updated: Thu, Dec 14, 2017 16:43 hrs
SNB Chairman Jordan gestures during a news conference in Bern

BERN, Switzerland (Reuters) - Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan said it was too early to talk about normalising monetary policy in Switzerland and that there was no risk that inflation could rise above 2 percent anytime soon.

"To be very clear, it's too early to talk about normalisation in the case of the SNB. Inflation is still very low," Jordan told a news conference at the SNB's monetary policy assessment on Thursday.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz and John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)



