TABLE-India's mobile user base up 0.51 pct m/m in March to 1.17 bln

May 19 (Reuters) - India's mobile phone customer base rose 0.51 percent, or a net 5.98 million, in March to reach 1.17 billion, data released by the country's telecoms regulator showed on Friday. Following is a table of mobile phone subscriptions in India, the world's second-biggest wireless market by number of users, as of March 31. COMPANY CHANGE (MLN) TOTAL USERS (MLN) Bharti Airtel 3 273.6 Vodafone India 1.8 209.1 Idea Cellular 2.10 195.4 Reliance Communications -2.8 83.5 Bharat Sanchar Nigam 2.10 101 Aircel -0.15 90.9 Tata Teleservices -2.2 49 Telenor -1.1 50.5 Sistema Shyam TeleServices -0.34 4.9 MTNL 0.00029 3.6 Quadrant Televentures -2.2 0 NOTE: * Active mobile subscribers in March were 1,016.38 million * Mobile connections per 100 people, or the tele-density of wireless subscribers, were 91.08 as of March 31. Mobile tele-density in urban areas was 166.71 compared with 56.47 in rural areas. * In March, 6.03 million mobile subscribers opted to change their service providers through mobile number portability. India is divided into 22 telecommunications service zones. * Total broadband connections were 276.52 million at end-March. There were 257.71 million broadband users through mobile phones and dongles, while 18.24 million were using broadband through wirelines. Internet connections with a minimum download speed of 512 Kbps are considered as broadband in India. * The number of fixed-phone line subscribers rose to 24.40 million at end-March from 24.35 million at the end of Feb. * Including fixed-phone lines, India had 1.19 billion phone users as of March 31, or a total tele-density of 92.98. * Source text: http://bit.ly/2qA92c6 (Compiled by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)



