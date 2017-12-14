 Tata Group, GE partner to make LEAP engine components in India
Last Updated: Thu, Dec 14, 2017 18:00 hrs

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Steel-to-software conglomerate Tata Group and General Electric Co (GE) entered into a partnership in November to manufacture components for engine-maker CFM International in India, the two companies said in a statement on Thursday.

The parts, manufactured for CFM's LEAP engine, will be used for GE's global supply chain, the companies said.

Under the partnership, Tata Advanced Systems Ltd, a unit of Tata, and GE Aviation will together handle manufacturing, assembling, integration and testing of the aircraft components. (http://bit.ly/2zbpGmc)

GE and Tata will also pursue military engine and aircraft system opportunities for India, the companies added.

CFM is a joint venture between GE and Safran SA of France. (Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)



