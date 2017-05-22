TCS arm to conduct IIM-B course exams online

Bengaluru: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) arm iON will partner with the state-run Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore (IIM-B) to conduct exams for its massive open online courses across the country, said the global software major on Monday.

"The B-school will leverage our assessment capability to conduct the exams for its online courses across the country, starting at our digital zones in Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai thrice a year," said the IT major's strategic unit in a statement here.

The courses are similar to those the B-school offers at its campus offline.

The B-school and iON will also jointly host collaboration communities in the management course for educators keen on learning and teaching.

"The management educators hub on our digital platform will connect institutions and publishers offering content with academia and individuals who want to learn and upgrade their skills to grow. The hub will focus on marketing, human resources, managerial economics and other disciplines of management," said iON Global Head V. Ramaswamy in the statement.

The hub would help foster conversations on teaching methods and collaborate on ideas addressing its challenges and solutions.

It would also invite educators from business schools across the country to be part of the community.

"In the era of flipped-classrooms, we believe collaborating with TCS will create a virtual space, with focus on technology adoption to enhance blended classroom learning and other EduTech trends such as outcome-led learning and adaptive assessments," reiterated Ramaswamy.

Admitting the education system was going through a radical change and adapting to newer means and methods through technology, online course Chairman P.D. Jose said as more students opt for e-learning, the partnership with TCS would enable the B-school integrate both their strengths to serve them (students) and the faculty.

As a strategic unit, iON focuses on manufacturing industries, educational institutions and examination boards and provides technology by means of a IT-as-a-Service model, offering end-to-end business solutions.

The iON cloud-based solution is modular, scalable and configurable, giving businesses and educational institutions the benefit of increased efficiencies, faster go to market, predictability of technology and better business results.