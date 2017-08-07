TCS iON to launch GST Shiksha hub for small enterprises

New Delhi: TCS iON, a strategic unit of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), on Monday announced its partnership with Laghu Udyog Bharati, an association of small and micro industrial units, to launch GST-related content to help Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

The 'GST Shiksha hub' will aim to provide relevant information on GST to all MSMEs on a real-time basis, helping them to be updated on any GST-linked development.

"The partnership with TCS iON to drive multi modal learning content in GST Shiksha hub will help our members upgrade their GST knowledge anytime, anywhere, any device," Om Prakash Mittal, Laghu Udyog Bharati's National President, said in a statement.

The partnership will benefit MSMEs in facilitating self-learning, with anywhere anytime access to study material enabling them to create a technology supported collaborative work place. "The GST Shiksha hub with digital content from multiple publishers will help MSMEs to be up-to-date by getting access to the best GST experts," added V. Ramaswamy, Global Head, TCS iON. With the availability of digital learning content, Laghu Bharati Udyog will be able to reach MSMEs in remote areas. Full Coverage: GST

