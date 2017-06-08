  1. Sify.com
  TCS launches app development kit for banks

Mumbai: Global software major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday launched "BaNCS App Development Kit" (ADK) that will enable banks to fast design and build their own apps and deploy it across devices and desktops seamlessly.

"BaNCS ADK" will help banks to design and deploy both enterprise and consumer apps in a hybrid architecture, adopting modern principles of responsive web design.

"The vision for 'BaNCS ADK' is to transfer flexibility and speed of development to the Bank, leveraging a library of business aware financial widgets and components," said Sathish Vallat, Head of TCS BaNCS Digital, in a statement.

While "BaNCS ADK" comes with its own array of widgets, controls and components, banks can add their existing or new widgets at will and has the opportunity to open it to their ecosystem.




