Tech Mahindra, Toshiba Digital Solutions to boost smart factory market

Tokyo: Toshiba Digital Solutions and Tech Mahindra on Monday joined hands to help manufacturers adopt integrated smart factory solutions across production lines.

The two companies will synergise group manufacturing heritage, domain expertise and existing customer base to expand business in the smart factory market.

"Our integration capability in information technology and operational technology, and global experience in Manufacturing Execution System and allied systems, would make us an ideal partner for companies embarking on their journey of digital transformation," said Karthikeyan Natarajan, Senior Vice President and Global Head, Integrated Engineering Solutions at Tech Mahindra.

Considered as one of the leaders in the IoT space, Tech Mahindra has been building capabilities through a mix of organic and inorganic means. Toshiba Digital Solutions has developed "Meister" series, a suite of smart manufacturing solutions. Based on "Toshiba IoT Architecture SPINEX, the series collects, accumulates and utilises IoT data generated on production lines to optimise manufacturing processes, improve quality and productivity and provide support throughout business lifecycles. "Teaming up with Tech Mahindra will expand the availability of Toshiba's smart factory solutions to serve customers in different regions of the world more efficiently," added Shunsuke Okada, Vice President, Industrial Solutions Division, Toshiba Digital Solutions. In the first half of its financial year, Japan's Toshiba Corporation incurred a net loss of 49.8 billion yen ($438 million) -- compared to a profit of 115.3 billion yen during the same period last year. The operating income in this period rose to 231.8 billion yen, which is a record figure for the company and more than double the income during the same period in 2016. The net sales also rose to 2.4 trillion yen, which has been attributed to the higher sales of its storage and electronic devices, although the company registered lower sales in the energy and infrastructure sectors.

