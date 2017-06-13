Asia stocks shake off U.S. tech slump, loonie jumps on rate hike prospect

By Nichola Saminather
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Asian stocks crept higher on Tuesday, defying a weak lead from Wall Street, which was dragged lower by technology stocks for a second day, while the Canadian dollar soared on the possibility interest rates might go up sooner than expected.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> rose 0.1 percent in early trade.
Japan's Nikkei <.N225> slipped 0.3 percent.
South Korea's KOSPI <.KS11> gained 0.3 percent, with the biggest stock Samsung Electronics <005930.KS> flat after Monday's 1.6 percent slump. Naver Corp. <035420.KS> and LG Innotek <011070.KS>, which led Asian losses on Monday, also recovered.
On Wall Street, tech giants including Apple
That dragged the Nasdaq <.IXIC> down 0.5 percent, the S&P 500 <.SPX> 0.1 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> 0.2 percent.
"I don't sit in the camp that we will see a prolonged pullback in U.S. tech, but there is a good chance this hot sector now underperforms and I had been suggesting increasing exposure to U.S. financials as a trade," Chris Weston, chief market strategist at IG in Melbourne, wrote in a note.
In currencies, the Canadian dollar
The so-called loonie strengthened about 0.1 percent to trade at C$1.33 to the dollar, extending Monday's 1.1 percent gain.
"It feels like a long time since markets have been treated to unscheduled hints of tightening, and this was quite apparent when you saw the positive reaction of CAD crosses overnight," Matt Simpson, senior market analyst at ThinkMarkets in Melbourne, wrote in a note.
The dollar failed to make up losses against the yen
The dollar index <.DXY>, which tracks the greenback against a basket of trade-weighted peers, was marginally higher at 97.177.
The euro
In commodities, oil advanced on signs of inventory declines in the United States and news that Saudi Arabia would limit volumes of crude to some Asian buyers in July and deepen cuts to the U.S. market.
U.S. crude
Global benchmark Brent
