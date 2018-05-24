Tension mounts as Thoothukudi death toll rises to 13

Thoothukudi: Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi remained tense for the third day on Thursday as one more person injured in police firing in protests against the Sterlite factory died, taking the toll to 13.

Selvasekar succumbed to his injuries in the district hospital, as the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board issued an order to disconnect power supply to Sterlite and to close the plant with immediate effect.

Normal life was affected in Thoothukudi, with shops closed and people remaining indoors even as the protest against police action spread across the state on Thursday, with demonstrations in districts like Erode, Ramanathapuram and Thiruvarur.

Police have stepped up patrolling to stop people from forming groups in public places while internet connection has been shut in the district and neighbouring areas. On Tuesday, police firing killed 11 people, most of them from nearby villages who were demanding the closure of the Sterlite Copper smelter plant they said was destroying the farm lands and leading to severe health issues in the area. Another person was killed on Wednesday in fresh firing while hundreds of injured are admitted in hospitals. Meanwhile, construction work for a proposed second facility near to the existing unit was stopped after an order by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday. The company said it will decide on further action after going through the order. A few tweets that add insights/updates on the situation on the ground in Tuticorin and in Chennai and government corridors: Hi, back to Internet age for a moment. This is the present situation at Anna Nagar, Tuticorin, a residential area. @CMOTamilNadu bad management!! pic.twitter.com/bl7MhkIFPm — Pramod Madhav (@madhavpramod1) May 24, 2018 All journalist gathered at Tuticorin have been literally surviving on water. Entire town in lockdown. No food supply, and fast depleting water supply as well. #SterliteIssue #SterliteProtestshootout — Akshaya Nath (@Akshayanath) May 23, 2018 Outside Chepauk Stadium #SterliteProtests #SterliteKillings #MurderOfMakkal #Thoothukudi pic.twitter.com/iJBve3Vedh — Shabbir Ahmed (@Ahmedshabbir20) May 24, 2018 Police officials involved in the first not suspended yet, they have been just transferred, also no time limit given for the judiciary commission constituted to probe #TuticorinKillings : AM Singhvi, Congress — Arvind Gunasekar (@arvindgunasekar) May 24, 2018 What makes you think that any #Tamil channel is debating this? One Tamil channel that I was supposed to be on, canceled show on, what I learn, was a nudge from the #government https://t.co/J2TDCVdpcW — R.K.Radhakrishnan (@RKRadhakrishn) May 24, 2018