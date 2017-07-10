  1. Sify.com
  4. There are no new agreements on global oil output pact: Kremlin

Last Updated: Mon, Jul 10, 2017 17:41 hrs
FILE PHOTO: An oil pump jack pumps oil in a field near Calgary

MOSCOW (Reuters) - There are no new agreements on the global oil output cut between OPEC and non-OPEC members such as Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia planned to keep cooperating with other countries to harmonise global energy markets and reduce price volatility.

Asked whether there are any orders from Putin to energy minister Alexander Novak to propose changes to the current deal, such as a deeper cut by Russia, Peskov said that there were no changes to the existing agreement.

OPEC and non-OPEC nations are meeting this month in St Petersburg to discuss the market situation and implementation of the deal under which Russia has cut its production by 300,000 barrels of oil per day.

(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Jason Neely)



