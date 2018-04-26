This MP village is battling with water crisis for past three years

Tikamgarh: Facing an acute drinking water crisis, a village in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh town, has been deprived of water for the past three long years.

Villagers travel for almost five km every day to fetch water for their daily needs. With a population of 3,000, most people in this village are either farm labourers or petty traders.

The schemes launched by both the Central and the State governments have failed to reach the villagers despite many attempts and complaints.

"We have to walk till Uttar Pradesh border to get water. Our children can't go to school as all their time goes in fetching water. Due to non-availability of drinking water, womenfolk of the village walk five km every day through forest road to collect water," shared locals. "The district administration too has ignored our problems for the last three years," locals added. The village in Tikamgarh town also continues to be deprived of basic facilities such as school, all-weather road and electricity. An acute water shortage has hit many parts of Mahdya Pradesh and even other states. Water crisis in Madhya Pradesh forced people to drink dirty water. Here is a video from Chhatarpur village.