TN pollution regulator refuses to reopen Vedanta's Sterlite copper plant

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) on Wednesday rejected Vedanta's request for renewal of consent to operate its copper smelter plant in Tuticorin.

Citing various letters from Vedanta requesting renewal of consent to operate the plant, TNPCB said the State Government and the Pollution Control Board have filed an appeal in the Supreme Court on Wednesday challenging the 15.12.2018 order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

"Hence, your request for the renewal of consent to operate, authorisation under the Hazardous Waste Rules and opening of the premises for maintenance cannot be considered," TNPCB told Vedanta.

Last month, the NGT ordered the reopening of Vedanta's copper smelter plant called Sterlite Copper in Tuticorin. The NGT set aside Tamil Nadu government's order to close the copper smelter plant and ordered TNPCB to issue the renewal of consent to the company within three weeks. The copper smelter plant was shutdown by the state government following a protest that led to the killing of 13 persons and injuries to several others in police firing. Ever since the copper smelter plant was permitted to be set up in Tuticorin several years ago people have been protesting against it, calling it a polluting industry.

