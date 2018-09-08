Top 5 destinations for best travel experiences this September

New Delhi: September is probably one of the best months to travel almost anywhere in India.

The weather is pleasant almost everywhere, with the monsoon slowly starting to subside by the end of August, it still helps to maintain cool weather needed for leisurely travel.

Be it the mountains up north, the south or even the deserts of Rajasthan seem bearable as you can avoid the more popular touristy travel boom towards the year-end.

So here are some recommendations from Confirmtkt and Travelyaari for best experiences:

Manali The romantic city surrounded by mountains is a good place to travel this September. It is just something for everyone, a honeymoon destination. Trekking paradise, a hippie hangout and even a quick getaway from your work commitments are done right here in Manali. Ziro Honestly, anytime would be perfect if you are planning to this heaven among the hills. September is when you can catch the true essence of the place which is along with the rain, but not too much. This is a remote hillock town offering a handful of activities, one of them being the acclaimed Ziro music festival which is a must. Jaipur The Pink city is the perfect place if you're feeling all touristy with your family this September. Jaipur is a city in Rajasthan, known to give a major culture shock to anyone from outside the region, is best for savoring the local culture. Chaotic traffic, a plethora of handmade shopping and street food is to top off your stay at one of the numerous palace hotels in the region. Leh Road trips are the best if you truly want to savor the local living and culture of any given place. A trip to Leh by road is probably the best in India and surely one of its kind. Living in all the other parts of India and entering Kashmir is entering a whole new world and the Himalayas will have surprises of their own for you along the way. Diu Diu is a small beach city in the union territory of Diu and Daman. It is a serene destination which people don't give much attention to but it is highly recommended by many as the best alternative to Goa. Cheap liquor, Beachside shacks, and seafood are the popular to-dos of the destination while you could also indulge in sightseeing at this lesser known Portuguese colony.

