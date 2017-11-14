 ECB`s Draghi says `forward guidance` on policy a success
ECB's Draghi says 'forward guidance' on policy a success

Last Updated: Tue, Nov 14, 2017 16:22 hrs
European Central Bank announces interest rate decision in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank's "forward guidance" on future policy moves has been successful in steering market expectations and is now an established policy tool, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Tuesday.

"Forward guidance has become a full-fledged monetary policy instrument," Draghi told an ECB conference.

"It's hard to say (whether it will continue even after interest rates rise) but so far the experience has been successful.

"Why discard a monetary policy instrument that has proved to be effective?" Draghi added.

(Reporting by Balazs Korany and Francesco Canepa; Editing by Catherine Evans)



