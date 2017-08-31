  1. Sify.com
  2. Finance
  3. Corporate
  4. Toshiba misses own deadline for chip unit deal, continues talks with three suitors

Toshiba misses own deadline for chip unit deal, continues talks with three suitors

Last Updated: Thu, Aug 31, 2017 12:01 hrs
FILE PHOTO: Western Digital Corporation to report earnings

TOKYO: Japan's embattled Toshiba Corp said it would continue negotiating with three bidding groups for its prized memory chip unit, failing to seal a deal by its self-imposed deadline of Thursday.

Toshiba's board met earlier in the day to review a $17 billion offer by a consortium led by Western Digital, as well as bids from groups led by Bain Capital and by Hon Hai Precision Industry.

"Toshiba intends to continue negotiations with possible bidders to reach definitive agreement which meets Toshiba's objectives at the earliest date," it said in a statement.




More from Sify:

  Cities   Price (10g)
  Gold Rate in Chennai   Rs. 27580.00 (-0.04%)
  Gold Rate in Mumbai   Rs. 28550.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Delhi   Rs. 27900.00 (-0.71%)
  Gold Rate in Kolkata   Rs. 28480.00 (0.18%)
  Gold Rate in Kerala   Rs. 27100.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Bangalore   Rs. 27300.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Hyderabad   Rs. 27530.00 (-0.22%)
more

talking point on sify finance