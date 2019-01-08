Trade strike affects normal life in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The two-day nationwide strike called by various trade unions in protest against the Centre's anti-labour policies affected normal life in Odisha on Tuesday.

Commuters were having a tough time finding buses and autorickshaws in several cities as protesters staged road blockade at various places.

They also blocked tracks at several railway stations that affected the movement of trains in the state.

Besides, many shops and business establishments remained closed at various places in the state.

In view of the strike, the state government has declared closure of all educational institutions on Tuesday. The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and opposition Congress have extended their support to the strike. The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) state secretary, Souribandhu Kar said they will continue to protest against the anti-labour policies of the Central government. The trade unions demanded fulfilment of a 12-point charter of demands including inflation control, minimum wages, social security schemes, stalling privatisation of government enterprises, discontinuation of foreign investments in railways, banks and insurance sectors and jobs for unemployed youths among others. Cuttack-Bhubaneswar Police Commissioner Satyajit Mohanty said adequate security arrangements have been ensured in the twin cities in view of the strike by different trade unions.

