 Trade unionist says several parties interested insolvent airline Niki
  1. Sify.com
  2. Finance
  3. Others
  4. Trade unionist says several parties interested insolvent airline Niki

Trade unionist says several parties interested insolvent airline Niki

Last Updated: Thu, Dec 14, 2017 12:42 hrs
Lauda, President of Niki low cost airline, Adresses the media in Vienna

VIENNA (Reuters) - At least three parties are interested in taking over the Niki subsidiary of collapsed airline Air Berlin, an Austrian trade unionist told broadcaster ORF on Thursday.

After Lufthansa's planned acquisition of Niki fell through and no other buyer could be found at short notice, Niki filed a petition to open insolvency proceedings with a court in Berlin-Charlottenburg on Wednesday.

Former motor racing driver Niki Lauda has already said he is interested in buying back the airline, and according to Wolfgang Katzian other parties got in touch on Wednesday as well.

"I know that due to the new situation there are three to four interested parties," Katzian said.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Michael Shields)



More from Sify:

  Cities   Price (10g)
  Gold Rate in Chennai   Rs. 27690.00 (-0.36%)
  Gold Rate in Mumbai   Rs. 28610.00 (0.07%)
  Gold Rate in Delhi   Rs. 27950.00 (-0.71%)
  Gold Rate in Kolkata   Rs. 28670.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Kerala   Rs. 27100.00 (-0.73%)
  Gold Rate in Bangalore   Rs. 27000.00 (-0.55%)
  Gold Rate in Hyderabad   Rs. 27640.00 (-0.4%)
more

talking point on sify finance