Truecaller integrates Google Duo for video calling

New Delhi: Leading communication app Truecaller on Tuesday announced it has integrated with video calling app Google Duo that will allow users to make video calls directly through Truecaller on Android and iOS platforms.

The feature, that went live on Tuesday, will now make high-quality video calling available to the over 250 million Truecaller users globally.

"We're very excited to announce the next step in delivering a one-stop communication platform for Truecaller users globally. By having a fantastic partner like Google, we can provide a high-quality video experience to millions of users using Google Duo," Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Vice President of Product at Truecaller, said in a statement.

The initial announcement of the collaboration came in March earlier this year, where Truecaller had announced its plans for the Indian market. Along with this integration, Truecaller had also announced a completely new redesign of the Android app that includes features including SMS filter, Flash Messaging and Truecaller Pay. In April, Truecaller launched Flash Messaging for Android and iOS devices.

