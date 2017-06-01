  1. Sify.com
  2. Finance
  3. International
  4. Trump says U.S., Vietnam signed deals worth 'billions'

Trump says U.S., Vietnam signed deals worth 'billions'

Last Updated: Thu, Jun 01, 2017 01:22 hrs
Trump welcomes Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen at the White House in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said he discussed trade issues with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc during a White House visit on Wednesday and that the two countries had signed trade deals.

"They just made a very large order in the United States and we appreciate that for many billions of dollars, which means jobs for the United States and great, great equipment for Vietnam," Trump told reporters at the White House.

Details of the deals were not immediately provided.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Toni Reinhold)



More from Sify:

  Cities   Price (10g)
  Gold Rate in Chennai   Rs. 27650.00 (0.14%)
  Gold Rate in Mumbai   Rs. 28210.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Delhi   Rs. 28500.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Kolkata   Rs. 28080.00 (-0.11%)
  Gold Rate in Kerala   Rs. 27100.00 (-0.37%)
  Gold Rate in Bangalore   Rs. 27100.00 (-0.37%)
  Gold Rate in Hyderabad   Rs. 27560.00 (-0.18%)
more

talking point on sify finance