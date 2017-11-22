 UK budget to set out vision for post-Brexit Britain, says PM`s
  1. Sify.com
  2. Finance
  3. Economy
  4. UK budget to set out vision for post-Brexit Britain, says PM's spokesman

UK budget to set out vision for post-Brexit Britain, says PM's spokesman

Last Updated: Wed, Nov 22, 2017 19:22 hrs
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond leaves 11 Downing Street to present his budget, London

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Philip Hammond told ministers that his budget, due to be announced later on Wednesday, will set out a vision for post-Brexit Britain, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May told reporters.

"The chancellor (Hammond) said the budget would set out a vision for 'post-Brexit Britain', allowing the country to grasp the opportunities which leaving the European Union provides," the spokesman said.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)



More from Sify:

  Cities   Price (10g)
  Gold Rate in Chennai   Rs. 28130.00 (0.21%)
  Gold Rate in Mumbai   Rs. 28900.00 (0.31%)
  Gold Rate in Delhi   Rs. 28400.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Kolkata   Rs. 28710.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Kerala   Rs. 27500.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Bangalore   Rs. 27450.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Hyderabad   Rs. 28100.00 (0%)
more

talking point on sify finance