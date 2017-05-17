UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 17

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Wed, May 17, 2017 11:20 hrs
    May 17 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24
points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * LLOYDS: Britain is set to sell its remaining stake in Lloyds Banking Group
 on Wednesday, making the lender the first to re-emerge from British
state ownership in a symbolic step for the country's recovering banking sector.

    * VODAFONE: Vodafone Chief Executive Vittorio Colao said he was
optimistic Britain would secure a Brexit deal that works for both sides because
there was so much at stake for over 500 million European citizens.
    * TATA STEEL/PENSION: India's Tata Steel has agreed the main terms
of a deal to cut benefits for its British pension scheme in a move that will see
the firm back a new plan that will pose less risk to the company.
    * BRITAIN PROPERTY: The amount of empty office space in London has jumped
over the past 15 months and is likely to rise again despite potential for a
post-Brexit business exodus that could drive down rental values, a survey showed
on Wednesday.
    * MINERS: Major mining companies, including some of the world's biggest
suppliers of fossil fuel, are seeking to use more renewable energy themselves as
they strive to drive down costs and curb emissions.
    * The UK blue chip index ended up 0.9 percent on Tuesday, with telecoms
stocks and consumer staples providing the impetus, while energy stocks supported
gains as the price of crude rose.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:   
  British Land              Full Year 2017 British
  Company Plc              Land Company Plc Earnings
                                    Release
  Countryside                   Half Year 2017
 Properties Plc             Countryside Properties
                             Plc Earnings Release
  Bodycote Plc               Bodycote Plc Trading
                               Statement Release
 Brewin Dolphin              Half Year 2017 Brewin
  Holdings Plc               Dolphin Holdings Plc
                               Earnings Release
  Mitchells &              Half Year 2017 Mitchells
  Butlers Plc               & Butlers Plc Earnings
                                    Release
    SSE Plc                 Full Year 2017 SSE Plc
                               Earnings Release
    UBM Plc                 UBM Plc Trading Update
                                    Release
  Spectris Plc               Spectris Plc Trading
                               Statement Release
  Coats Group               Coats Group Plc Trading
      Plc                      Statement Release
 
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru)