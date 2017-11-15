 UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 15
    Nov 15 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 4
points at 7,410.4 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * ASTRAZENECA: Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca Plc on
Tuesday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its drug
Benralizumab, as an add-on treatment for patients with severe asthma aged 12
years and older.
    * GOCMOPARE-ZPG: British company GoCompare has rejected a 460
million pound ($600 million) takeover approach made by rival ZPG, owner
of the real estate website Zoopla and utility price comparisons website uSwitch.

    * BREXIT: The European Union is sizing up Britain for a post-Brexit free
trade deal along the lines of one it agreed last year with Canada, people
familiar with talks among national envoys on Tuesday told Reuters.
    * GOLD: Gold prices firmed on Wednesday as investors awaited the October
consumer inflation data from the United States for potential hints on the
Federal Reserve's monetary tightening policy.
    * OIL: Oil prices fell over 1 percent on Wednesday, continuing Tuesday's
slide after the International Energy Agency cast doubts over the past few
months' narrative of tightening fuel markets. 
    * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index ended the session flat in
percentage terms at 7,414.42.6 points on Tuesday, as Tesco rallied
after it won approval for a takeover and Vodafone reported strong
results, outweighing weakness among mining companies.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:      
 Falanx Group Ltd                   Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Game Digital PLC                   Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Cobham PLC                         Trading Statement Release
 Great Portland Estates             Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Fenner PLC                         Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Barratt Developments               Trading Statement Release
 Helical PLC                        Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Card Factory PLC                   Q3 2017 Trading Statement Release
 Talktalk Telecom                   Interim 2018 Earnings Release
 Crest Nicholson                    Trading update
 Experian PLC                       Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 
 (Reporting by Siju Varghese)



