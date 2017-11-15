UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 15

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 4 points at 7,410.4 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * ASTRAZENECA: Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca Plc on Tuesday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its drug Benralizumab, as an add-on treatment for patients with severe asthma aged 12 years and older. * GOCMOPARE-ZPG: British company GoCompare has rejected a 460 million pound ($600 million) takeover approach made by rival ZPG, owner of the real estate website Zoopla and utility price comparisons website uSwitch. * BREXIT: The European Union is sizing up Britain for a post-Brexit free trade deal along the lines of one it agreed last year with Canada, people familiar with talks among national envoys on Tuesday told Reuters. * GOLD: Gold prices firmed on Wednesday as investors awaited the October consumer inflation data from the United States for potential hints on the Federal Reserve's monetary tightening policy. * OIL: Oil prices fell over 1 percent on Wednesday, continuing Tuesday's slide after the International Energy Agency cast doubts over the past few months' narrative of tightening fuel markets. * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index ended the session flat in percentage terms at 7,414.42.6 points on Tuesday, as Tesco rallied after it won approval for a takeover and Vodafone reported strong results, outweighing weakness among mining companies. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Falanx Group Ltd Half Year 2018 Earnings Release Game Digital PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Cobham PLC Trading Statement Release Great Portland Estates Half Year 2018 Earnings Release Fenner PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Barratt Developments Trading Statement Release Helical PLC Half Year 2018 Earnings Release Card Factory PLC Q3 2017 Trading Statement Release Talktalk Telecom Interim 2018 Earnings Release Crest Nicholson Trading update Experian PLC Half Year 2018 Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit http://topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : http://topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Siju Varghese)



