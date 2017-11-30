 UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 30
  1. Sify.com
  2. Finance
  3. Economy
  4. UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 30

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 30

Last Updated: Thu, Nov 30, 2017 12:20 hrs
    Nov 30 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen to open 30
points lower at 7,363.5 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. 
        
    * UNILEVER: Anglo-Dutch consumer goods maker Unilever,
told investors on Wednesday that it expects new products and a leaner
organization to help win an intensifying battle to sell packaged goods around
the world.
    * BRITAIN-EU: Britain is close to a deal over the Northern Ireland border,
after British officials made proposals this week to avoid a "hard border" in
Ireland, according to Thursday's edition of The Times newspaper.
    * BRITAIN-ECONOMY: Britain's closest-watched gauge of consumer sentiment
fell this month to its lowest since just after last year's Brexit vote, and
business morale also softened, as households and firms took a darker view of the
economic outlook.
    * LSE-MOVES: Hedge fund TCI has written to the board of the London Stock
Exchange to say it intends to respond more fully on Thursday, after the
exchange asked the fund to withdraw a call for an extraordinary general
meeting.
    * BANKS: Britain's regulators will tweak banking and insurance rules
inherited from the European Union after Brexit to make them more tailored to the
British market, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on
Wednesday.
    * GOLD: Gold on Thursday held close to a one-week low hit in the previous
session, pressured by upbeat U.S. growth data for the third quarter and Federal
Reserve chair Janet Yellen's bullish view of the economy.
    * OIL: Oil markets were cautious on Thursday ahead of an OPEC meeting in
Vienna, with producers set to debate an extension of the supply-cut agreement
that came into effect in January with the goal of tightening supplies and
propping up prices.
    * EX-DIVS: International Consolidated Airlines Group, Johnson
Matthey, Land Securities, Severn Trent will trade
without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 1.3
points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations
    * The UK blue chip index dropped 0.9 percent on Wednesday, as jump in
sterling after reports of a breakthrough in Brexit talks.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Marston's PLC                                Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Greene King PLC                              Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Go-Ahead Group PLC                           Q1 2017 Trading Statement Release
 PayPoint PLC                                 Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Daily Mail and General Trust PLC             Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Grainger PLC                                 Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
       
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit http://topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : http://topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)



More from Sify:

  Cities   Price (10g)
  Gold Rate in Chennai   Rs. 28130.00 (0.21%)
  Gold Rate in Mumbai   Rs. 28900.00 (0.31%)
  Gold Rate in Delhi   Rs. 28400.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Kolkata   Rs. 28710.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Kerala   Rs. 27500.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Bangalore   Rs. 27450.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Hyderabad   Rs. 28100.00 (0%)
more

talking point on sify finance