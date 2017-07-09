  1. Sify.com
  4. UK-U.S. trade deal wouldn't be enough to make up for leaving the EU - minister

Last Updated: Sun, Jul 09, 2017 17:21 hrs
Britain's Justice Secretary, David Lidington, speaks on the BBC's The Andrew Marr Show in London

LONDON (Reuters) - A post-Brexit trade deal with the United States would not be enough on its own to make up for leaving the European Union, British justice minister David Lidington said on Sunday.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday met with British Prime Minister Theresa May and said he hoped the United States can quickly seal a bilateral trade deal.

"It wouldn't be enough on its own, no," Lidington told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show.

"But it would be a very good thing to have - as would trade deals with the emerging economies of Asia and Latin America."

(Reporting by William James; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)



