UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 1

(Adds company news and futures) Dec 1 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen to open 19 points lower at 7,308 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.05 percent ahead of the cash market open. * ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND: British state-owned Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) said on Friday it will close 259 branches and cut 680 jobs as it reduces costs and encourages customers to use online and mobile services. * ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell and PetroChina have taken a big step toward a long awaited gas development in Australia, signing a 27-year deal to supply Shell's Queensland Curtis Liquefied Natural Gas project. * UNILEVER: Unilever , Chief Executive Paul Polman on Thursday defended his balancing of growth and margin, weighing in passionately after a weak third quarter on a debate sparked by this year's unwanted approach from Kraft-Heinz * BRITAIN-EU: The European Union has agreed a financial settlement with Britain, a senior EU official told Reuters on Thursday, under which London has committed to paying a set share of EU budgets after Britain has left the bloc. * BRITAIN-EU/IRELAND: Britain's intention to avoid a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland after Brexit is inconsistent with its plan to withdraw from the European Union's single market and customs union, a committee of lawmakers said on Friday. * OIL: U.S. oil held steady on Friday after OPEC and other major producers agreed to extend production curbs in a widely expected move aimed at ending a persistent glut in global supplies. * GOLD: Gold on Friday steadied near a 3-1/2 week low touched in the previous session, as investors opted for riskier assets amid a surge in U.S. equities and expectations of an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve later this month. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.9 percent lower at 7,326.67 points on Thursday, as it remained under pressure from a rising sterling buoyed by Brexit talks optimism. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit http://topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : http://topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar; Editing by Sunil Nair)



SEARCH