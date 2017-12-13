UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 13

(Adds company news and futures)

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open on Wednesday.

* SERCO: British outsourcer Serco said its full-year underlying trading profit would come in around the top end of its guidance range but flagged potential pitfalls for the years ahead.

* BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO: British American Tobacco said on Wednesday it was continuing to perform well and was confident it would deliver another year of good earnings growth at constant currency as its brands outperformed the industry.

* DIXONS: British electricals and mobile phone retailer Dixons Carphone on Wednesday reported a slump in first-half profit, hurt by a weak mobile market as customers hold on to handsets for longer.

* THOMAS COOK: Air Berlin's administrator said renewed talks with Thomas Cook have not led to a sustainable offer for the insolvent carrier's Austria-based Niki unit.

* OIL: Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Wednesday as industry data showed a larger-than-expected drawdown in U.S. crude stockpiles.

* GOLD: Gold prices were almost unchanged on Wednesday after hitting their lowest in nearly five months in the previous session, with investors in 'wait-and-see' mode ahead of the outcome of a two-day meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve.

* COPPER: London copper trading was little changed on Wednesday, as volumes thinned throughout the complex in the lead-up to holidays and ahead of a U.S. monetary policy meeting which may spell out higher interest rates.

* BRITAIN-EU: Prime Minister Theresa May's control of the Brexit process will undergo its stiffest parliamentary test yet on Wednesday, when she faces a showdown with rebels in her own party over the laws that will take Britain out of the European Union.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.63 percent at 7500.79 points, on Tuesday, as rising oil prices boosted energy stocks and the pound retreated, even though British UK inflation rose to its highest in six years.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit http://topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : http://topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)