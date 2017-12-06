UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 6

(Adds company news and futures)

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 41 points lower at 7,286.6 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.45 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* MULBERRY: Britain's Mulberry, known for its classic leather handbags, posted a 2 percent rise in retail sales in the first half of its fiscal year and flat total revenues, at a time when it is making a greater push into Asia.