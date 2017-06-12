UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 12

(Adds futures)

June 12 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 33 points at 7,494, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* UK ELECTION: Prime Minister Theresa May reappointed most of her ministers but brought a Brexit campaigner and party rival into government to try to unite her Conservatives after a disastrous election sapped her authority, days before Brexit talks begin.

* TRUMP UK STATE VISIT: Prime Minister Theresa May's office said on Sunday there had been no change to plans for U.S. President Donald Trump's to come to Britain on a state visit, after the Guardian newspaper reported the trip had been postponed.

* BREXIT: Britain's inconclusive election means it is more likely to opt for a softer Brexit in which it remains in the European Union's customs union, Irish appointed EU agriculture commissioner Phil Hogan said in a newspaper interview published on Sunday.

* AIRBUS/BREXIT: Airbus could move production of new aircraft models out of Britain if the European plane-maker's "non-negotiable" demands over the free movement of people and trade tariffs are not delivered in upcoming Brexit talks, the Sunday Times reported.

* GLENCORE: Miner-trader Glencore on Friday said it had offered $2.55 billion cash for coal mines owned by Rio Tinto, in Hunter Valley, Australia, outbidding a previous offer from Chinese-owned Yancoal.

* TESCO/ALDI: German grocery chain Aldi Inc said on Sunday it would invest $3.4 billion to expand its U.S. store base to 2,500 by 2022, raising the stakes for rivals caught in a price war. The furious pace of expansion by Aldi and Germany's Lidl is likely to further disrupt the U.S. grocery market, which has seen 18 bankruptcies since 2014. The two chains are also upending established UK grocers like Tesco Plc and Wal-Mart's UK arm, ASDA.

* OIL: Oil prices rose on Monday as futures traders bet the market may have bottomed after a recent steep fall, even as physical markets remain bloated by oversupply, especially from a relentless rise in U.S. drilling.

* QATAR OIL: Qatar Petroleum said on Saturday that it was conducting "business as usual" throughout its upstream, midstream and downstream operations, despite rising diplomatic tensions with its Gulf neighbours.

* METALS: Copper prices climbed for a forth consecutive session on Monday, underpinned by strong demand from top consumer China and concerns over tight supplies from Chile. Gold inched up on Monday as Asian stocks fell and the dollar eased ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting that could give clues on the pace of interest rate hikes over the rest of the year.

* UK CONSUMER SPEND: British consumers cut their spending for the first time in nearly four years last month, figures from credit card firm Visa showed, as households turned more cautious even before last week's shock election result.

* UK EMPLOYERS/BREXIT: Almost half of British employers are unprepared for the government's planned changes to immigration rules after Brexit, a survey from the Resolution Foundation think tank showed on Monday.

* The UK blue chip index closed 1 percent higher at 7527.33 on Friday, as an election upset for Prime Minister Theresa May sent the index shooting up, feeding off a weaker currency, while housebuilders suffered losses as uncertainty about the UK's leadership grew before Brexit negotiations.

