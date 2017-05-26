UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 26

(Adds futures, company news) May 26 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index futures were up 0.03 percent on Friday ahead of the cash market open. * BARCLAYS: Britain's Serious Fraud Office said on Thursday Barclays and its former senior bankers will not know until around mid-June whether they face criminal charges over a 2008 emergency fundraising from Qatar. * ACACIA: Barrick Gold said on Thursday that two mines at its majority-held Acacia Mining, which account for some 6 percent of Barrick's 2017 production guidance, are impacted by Tanzania's current concentrate export ban. * BRITAIN CONSUMERS: The rise in inflation in Britain after the Brexit vote has made households the most downbeat about their finances in more than two years, and the giant services sector is also feeling the impact, surveys showed on Friday. * BREXIT: The European Union will next month demand Britain agree to pay a fixed percentage of the EU's outstanding obligations on the day it leaves the bloc, in defiance of a British rejection of that logic as "preposterous". * OIL: Oil extended falls on Friday after tumbling in the previous session when OPEC and allied producers extended output cuts but disappointed investors betting on longer or larger supply curbs. Brent crude oil were at $51.22 per barrel at 0502 GMT, down 25 cents or 0.52 percent. * The UK blue chip index ended up 0.04 percent on Thursday, shy of a record high hit last week, as weakness among commodity stocks was more than offset by stronger financials and consumer stocks. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Restaurant Group Plc Trading Statement Interek Group Plc Trading Statement TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit http://topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : http://topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)



