  1. Sify.com
  2. Finance
  3. National
  4. UPPSC recruitment scam: Petition seeking CBI probe dismissed

UPPSC recruitment scam: Petition seeking CBI probe dismissed

Last Updated: Wed, Feb 28, 2018 15:04 hrs
The Central Bureau of Investigation

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition filed against the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation in Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) recruitment scam.

Earlier on February 3, CBI officials carried out an investigation at the UPPSC in connection with the alleged recruitment scam in competitive exams conducted from April 2012 to March 2017.

The officials, accompanied by a forensic team, collected computer data and sought information about the exams from the Commission staff.

In this case, more than 600 recruits and 45,000 posts in the tenure of the Samajwadi Party (SP) Government are under the scanner.

Especially about 3,000 Provincial Civil Service (PCS) officers and 1,000 posts of Provincial Civil Service-Judicial (PCS-J) recruits have also been under investigation in the case.



More from Sify:

  Cities   Price (10g)
  Gold Rate in Chennai   Rs. 29230.00 (0.07%)
  Gold Rate in Mumbai   Rs. 29910.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Delhi   Rs. 29750.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Kolkata   Rs. 30080.00 (0.13%)
  Gold Rate in Kerala   Rs. 28400.00 (0.35%)
  Gold Rate in Bangalore   Rs. 28650.00 (0.17%)
  Gold Rate in Hyderabad   Rs. 29230.00 (0.07%)
more

talking point on sify finance