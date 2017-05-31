  1. Sify.com
  2. Finance
  3. Others
  4. U.S. proposes fining United $435,000 over 2014 flights

U.S. proposes fining United $435,000 over 2014 flights

Last Updated: Wed, May 31, 2017 06:02 hrs
A United Airline aircraft lands at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration on Tuesday proposed fining United Airlines $435,000 for operating 23 flights in 2014 with a Boeing 787 that the government alleged was not in airworthy condition.

The FAA alleged that in June 2014, United mechanics replaced a fuel pump pressure switch on the Boeing Co aircraft but failed to perform a required inspection before returning the aircraft to service. A United spokesman said, "The safety of our customers and employees is our top priority. We immediately took action after identifying the issue and are working closely with the FAA in their review."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)



More from Sify:

  Cities   Price (10g)
  Gold Rate in Chennai   Rs. 27650.00 (0.14%)
  Gold Rate in Mumbai   Rs. 28210.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Delhi   Rs. 28500.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Kolkata   Rs. 28080.00 (-0.11%)
  Gold Rate in Kerala   Rs. 27100.00 (-0.37%)
  Gold Rate in Bangalore   Rs. 27100.00 (-0.37%)
  Gold Rate in Hyderabad   Rs. 27560.00 (-0.18%)
more

talking point on sify finance