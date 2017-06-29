U.S. sees business as usual at ports of entry when travel ban starts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States expects business as usual at ports of entry when fresh rules on U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban on citizens from six Muslim-majority nations goes into effect at 8 p.m. Eastern Time, senior U.S. officials said on Thursday.

"We expect business as usual at the ports of entry starting at 8 pm tonight," one official told reporters on a conference call about implementing a Supreme Court ruling allowing parts of the travel ban to take effect. A second official that a "formal assurance" from a U.S. resettlement agency to a refugee would not in and of itself be enough to exempt a refugee from a 120-day ban on entry also imposed by Trump's travel ban executive order.

