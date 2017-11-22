U.S. State Department declines to say if new Keystone XL pipeline review needed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Tuesday declined to comment on whether Nebraska's approval of an alternative route for the Keystone XL pipeline will trigger a new review by the department.
"I think that's something we can't comment on because it's all ... in the courts right now," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said at a news briefing.
Nebraska regulators on Monday approved a route for TransCanada Corp's (Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Beech)
(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Beech)