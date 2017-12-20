U.S. takes India back to WTO in solar power dispute

GENEVA (Reuters) - India has failed to comply with a World Trade Organization ruling on solar power, the United States will tell the WTO dispute settlement body next month, triggering a fresh round of litigation, according to an agenda published on Wednesday.

WTO appeals judges ruled in September last year that India had broken the trade rules by requiring solar power developers to use Indian-made cells and modules. India had until Dec. 14 to comply with the ruling and said last week that it had done so.

(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Catherine Evans)