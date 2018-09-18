Varun, Anushka signed as ambassadors of Skill India Campaign

New Delhi: Actors Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma have been signed on to promote and endorse the Skill India Mission, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The actors through their film "Sui Dhaaga - Made in India" are saluting India's entrepreneurs and skilled workforce, especially homegrown artisans, craftspeople and weavers.

The film highlights the untapped potential of India's talented craftsmen and skilled workers at the grassroot level and the challenges and issues faced by them.

Varun and Anushka, the star cast of the film, have partnered with Skill India and will dedicate time to promote India's skilled talent and their fine work by engaging with them in different parts of the country. "Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma, through this unique film 'Sui Dhaaga - Made in India', are bringing to focus the incredible skills and talent of our homegrown artisan and craftsmen community," Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said in a statement. "I wish this endorsement by both actors encourages and influences the youth to take up skill training and earn a better livelihood for themselves and help us in creating the New India envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Pradhan added. Led by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Skill India aims to standardise vocational training -- both new-age and traditional skills, and helps in the creation of the latest infrastructure, ensures industry partnerships to extend technology support to make the youth more employable and assists in creating opportunities of employment for the youth of the country. Varun, who plays a tailor named Mauji, also said: "Our Prime Minister Modi has displayed incredible vision and genuine foresight in aiming to organise, skill, train and give financial support and backing to our craftsmen, artisans and similar workmen. We are proud to be promoting this campaign that we feel extremely close to like our movie 'Sui Dhaaga...' that celebrates self-reliance and entrepreneurship." To this, Anushka, who plays his wife and embroiderer Mamta, added: "Skill India Campaign reflects the government's determination to include and support the talented skilled force of the country. While making 'Sui Dhaaga...', we came across so many stories of talented, skilled crafts people and artisans who don't get a fair chance to showcase their talents." The film, directed by Sharat Katariya, is set to release on September 28.