VW says IPO of trucks business among options: Manager Magazin

Last Updated: Thu, Nov 02, 2017 15:24 hrs
FRANKFURT: Volkswagen could list its trucks business as a way to achieve its goal of turning the unit into a "global champion", a board member for the carmaker was quoted as saying in an interview.

"A stock listing is among our options," trucks chief Andreas Renschler told Manager Magazin Online, adding that no decisions had been made on the matter.

He also said that expanding in Russia or Southeast Asia were other possible strategic paths.

Volkswagen in July said that an initial public offering of its trucks business had no priority at the moment, adding the group's focus was on boosting synergies among its truck brands.



