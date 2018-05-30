  1. Sify.com
  2. Finance
  3. Commodities
  4. What a relief! Petrol, diesel prices down 1 paise after 16-day continuous surge

What a relief! Petrol, diesel prices down 1 paise after 16-day continuous surge

Last Updated: Wed, May 30, 2018 15:19 hrs
Petrol Pump (PTI image)

New Delhi: Prices of petrol and diesel were cut by one paise on Wednesday after the Indian Oil Corp's (IOC) website initially showed a fall of around 50-60 paise per litre of the fuels.

IOC described the incident as a "technical glitch" and clarified that actual price cut was of one paise a litre.

"There was a technical glitch in posting the selling prices of petrol and diesel on our website today. The selling prices of petrol and diesel w.e.f. (with effect from) May 30, 2018 have been rectified on our website," a spokesperson with company said, adding: "Today, there is a minor reduction in fuel prices."

This price cut of "one paise" in petrol and diesel prices across the four metros on Wednesday, came after a daily hike for the last 16 days.

This cut in price, contrasts against nearly Rs 4 per litre rise during May 14-29, with daily hike in prices varying around 15-30 paise a litre.

In Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai petrol prices on Wednesday were at Rs 78.42, Rs 81.05, Rs 86.23 and Rs 81.42 per litre respectively, all prices down one paise from Tuesday, according to the revised data on the IOC website.

Further fall in domestic fuel prices is expected as crude oil prices internationally eased recently.

Prices of petrol in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai reached record levels during last two weeks and were scaling new highs everyday. In Kolkata, the fuel was sold near four-year high levels.

In tandem with the trend in petrol, diesel prices on Wednesday were at Rs 69.50, Rs 71.85, Rs 73.78 and Rs 73.17 per litre in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai respectively, again declining byone paise in the four cities.

State Capitals (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 30-05-2018) Petrol Current Price(Per Lt) Petrol Previous Price(Per Lt) Change(Rs)
Petrol price in Delhi Rs.78.42 Rs.78.43 -0.60
Petrol price in Kolkata Rs.81.05 Rs.81.06 -0.59
Petrol price in Mumbai Rs.86.23 Rs.86.24 -0.59
Petrol price in Chennai Rs.81.42 Rs.81.43 -0.63
Petrol price in FaridabadRs.79.18 Rs.79.19 -0.59
Petrol price in GurgaonRs.78.94 Rs.78.95 -0.60
Petrol price in NoidaRs.78.86 Rs.78.87 -0.47
Petrol price in GhaziabadRs.78.75 Rs.78.75 -0.47
Petrol price in AgartalaRs.74.06 Rs.74.07 -0.57
Petrol price in AizwalRs.74.18 Rs.74.19 -0.57
Petrol price in AmbalaRs.78.52 Rs.78.53 -0.59
Petrol price in Bangalore Rs.79.70 Rs.79.71 -0.61
Petrol price in BhopalRs.84.05 Rs.84.06 -0.61
Petrol price in BhubhaneswarRs.77.22 Rs.77.23 -0.59
Petrol price in ChandigarhRs.75.42 Rs.75.43 -0.58
Petrol price in DehradunRs.79.33 Rs.79.34 -0.48
Petrol price in GandhinagarRs.77.71 Rs.77.72 -0.60
Petrol price in Gangtok Rs.81.40 Rs.81.45 -0.60
Petrol price in GuwahatiRs.80.65 Rs.80.66 -0.63
Petrol price in HyderabadRs.83.07 Rs.83.08 -0.63
Petrol price in ImphalRs.76.47 Rs.76.48 -0.59
Petrol price in Itanagar Rs.74.20 Rs.74.21 -0.57
Petrol price in JaipurRs.81.21 Rs.81.22 -0.62
Petrol price in JammuRs.80.09 Rs.80.10 -0.58
Petrol price in JullunderRs.83.69 Rs.83.70 -0.62
Petrol price in KohimaRs.76.84 Rs.76.85 -0.59
Petrol price in LucknowRs.78.81 Rs.78.82 -0.47
Petrol price in PanjimRs.72.27 Rs.72.28 -0.56
Petrol price in PatnaRs.83.88 Rs.83.89 -0.59
Petrol price in PondicherryRs.77.16 Rs.77.17 -0.58
Petrol price in Port BlairRs.67.55 Rs.67.55 -0.49
Petrol price in RaipurRs.78.79 Rs.78.80 -0.59
Petrol price in RanchiRs.77.97 Rs.77.98 -0.47
Petrol price in ShillongRs.77.76 Rs.77.77 -0.59
Petrol price in ShimlaRs.78.57 Rs.78.58 -0.59
Petrol price in SrinagarRs.82.79 Rs.82.80 -0.59
Petrol price in TrivandrumRs.82.61 Rs.82.62 -0.62
Petrol price in SilvasaRs.76.26 Rs.76.27 -0.57
Petrol price in DamanRs.76.19 Rs.76.20 -0.58