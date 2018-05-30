What a relief! Petrol, diesel prices down 1 paise after 16-day continuous surge

New Delhi: Prices of petrol and diesel were cut by one paise on Wednesday after the Indian Oil Corp's (IOC) website initially showed a fall of around 50-60 paise per litre of the fuels.
IOC described the incident as a "technical glitch" and clarified that actual price cut was of one paise a litre.
"There was a technical glitch in posting the selling prices of petrol and diesel on our website today. The selling prices of petrol and diesel w.e.f. (with effect from) May 30, 2018 have been rectified on our website," a spokesperson with company said, adding: "Today, there is a minor reduction in fuel prices."
This price cut of "one paise" in petrol and diesel prices across the four metros on Wednesday, came after a daily hike for the last 16 days.
This cut in price, contrasts against nearly Rs 4 per litre rise during May 14-29, with daily hike in prices varying around 15-30 paise a litre.
In Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai petrol prices on Wednesday were at Rs 78.42, Rs 81.05, Rs 86.23 and Rs 81.42 per litre respectively, all prices down one paise from Tuesday, according to the revised data on the IOC website.
Further fall in domestic fuel prices is expected as crude oil prices internationally eased recently.
Prices of petrol in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai reached record levels during last two weeks and were scaling new highs everyday. In Kolkata, the fuel was sold near four-year high levels.
In tandem with the trend in petrol, diesel prices on Wednesday were at Rs 69.50, Rs 71.85, Rs 73.78 and Rs 73.17 per litre in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai respectively, again declining byone paise in the four cities.
|State Capitals (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 30-05-2018)
|Petrol Current Price(Per Lt)
|Petrol Previous Price(Per Lt)
|Change(Rs)
|Petrol price in Delhi
|Rs.78.42
|Rs.78.43
|-0.60
|Petrol price in Kolkata
|Rs.81.05
|Rs.81.06
|-0.59
|Petrol price in Mumbai
|Rs.86.23
|Rs.86.24
|-0.59
|Petrol price in Chennai
|Rs.81.42
|Rs.81.43
|-0.63
|Petrol price in Faridabad
|Rs.79.18
|Rs.79.19
|-0.59
|Petrol price in Gurgaon
|Rs.78.94
|Rs.78.95
|-0.60
|Petrol price in Noida
|Rs.78.86
|Rs.78.87
|-0.47
|Petrol price in Ghaziabad
|Rs.78.75
|Rs.78.75
|-0.47
|Petrol price in Agartala
|Rs.74.06
|Rs.74.07
|-0.57
|Petrol price in Aizwal
|Rs.74.18
|Rs.74.19
|-0.57
|Petrol price in Ambala
|Rs.78.52
|Rs.78.53
|-0.59
|Petrol price in Bangalore
|Rs.79.70
|Rs.79.71
|-0.61
|Petrol price in Bhopal
|Rs.84.05
|Rs.84.06
|-0.61
|Petrol price in Bhubhaneswar
|Rs.77.22
|Rs.77.23
|-0.59
|Petrol price in Chandigarh
|Rs.75.42
|Rs.75.43
|-0.58
|Petrol price in Dehradun
|Rs.79.33
|Rs.79.34
|-0.48
|Petrol price in Gandhinagar
|Rs.77.71
|Rs.77.72
|-0.60
|Petrol price in Gangtok
|Rs.81.40
|Rs.81.45
|-0.60
|Petrol price in Guwahati
|Rs.80.65
|Rs.80.66
|-0.63
|Petrol price in Hyderabad
|Rs.83.07
|Rs.83.08
|-0.63
|Petrol price in Imphal
|Rs.76.47
|Rs.76.48
|-0.59
|Petrol price in Itanagar
|Rs.74.20
|Rs.74.21
|-0.57
|Petrol price in Jaipur
|Rs.81.21
|Rs.81.22
|-0.62
|Petrol price in Jammu
|Rs.80.09
|Rs.80.10
|-0.58
|Petrol price in Jullunder
|Rs.83.69
|Rs.83.70
|-0.62
|Petrol price in Kohima
|Rs.76.84
|Rs.76.85
|-0.59
|Petrol price in Lucknow
|Rs.78.81
|Rs.78.82
|-0.47
|Petrol price in Panjim
|Rs.72.27
|Rs.72.28
|-0.56
|Petrol price in Patna
|Rs.83.88
|Rs.83.89
|-0.59
|Petrol price in Pondicherry
|Rs.77.16
|Rs.77.17
|-0.58
|Petrol price in Port Blair
|Rs.67.55
|Rs.67.55
|-0.49
|Petrol price in Raipur
|Rs.78.79
|Rs.78.80
|-0.59
|Petrol price in Ranchi
|Rs.77.97
|Rs.77.98
|-0.47
|Petrol price in Shillong
|Rs.77.76
|Rs.77.77
|-0.59
|Petrol price in Shimla
|Rs.78.57
|Rs.78.58
|-0.59
|Petrol price in Srinagar
|Rs.82.79
|Rs.82.80
|-0.59
|Petrol price in Trivandrum
|Rs.82.61
|Rs.82.62
|-0.62
|Petrol price in Silvasa
|Rs.76.26
|Rs.76.27
|-0.57
|Petrol price in Daman
|Rs.76.19
|Rs.76.20
|-0.58