WhatsApp's 'Status' feature overtakes counterparts; registers 250 million daily users

Popular instant messaging platform, WhatsApp's 'Status' feature surpassed its counterparts, Instagram and Snapchat, registering over 250 million active daily users.

In its Q2 2017 earnings report released recently, the firm has also surpassed the one million daily user mark; with users currently sending 55 billion messages and 4.5 billion photos per day, reports The Verge.

WhatsApp currently supports 60 languages and has rapidly expanded its global user base by being easy to use, free, and sporting features lacking in traditional SMS.

On the occasion of its eighth birthday on February 24 this year, WhatsApp made live its 'status' feature where users can send photos, videos and GIFs through Status to share special moments throughout their day with friends and family. As of the beginning of May, WhatsApp Status had 175 million users, and has now witnessed a surge of almost 100 million users in a short span of two months. While Snapchat currently has 166 million daily users, Instagram Stories, as of April, had 200 million daily users. Instagram launched the story feature last August and reached 150 million daily users in January. The social media giant also introduced a nearly identical stories feature on Facebook in late March.

