  1. Sify.com
  2. Finance
  3. Crime
  4. Whirlpool says working with Britain after Hotpoint fridge freezer sparked London blaze

Whirlpool says working with Britain after Hotpoint fridge freezer sparked London blaze

Last Updated: Fri, Jun 23, 2017 17:15 hrs
Extensive damage is seen to the Grenfell Tower block which was destroyed in a disastrous fire, in north Kensington, West London

LONDON - Whirlpool on Friday said it was working with British authorities investigating a deadly blaze in a London tower block after police said one of its Hotpoint fridge freezers sparked the fire.

Whirlpool said it wanted to look at the appliance at the root of the fire which killed dozens last week, and said that any customers who had fridge freezer model number FF175BP or FF175BG should contact the company.

"We are working with the authorities to obtain access to the appliance so that we can assist with the ongoing investigations," the company said in a statement. "Words cannot express our sorrow at this terrible tragedy."




More from Sify:

  Cities   Price (10g)
  Gold Rate in Chennai   Rs. 27570.00 (-0.18%)
  Gold Rate in Mumbai   Rs. 28240.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Delhi   Rs. 28000.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Kolkata   Rs. 28020.00 (-0.6%)
  Gold Rate in Kerala   Rs. 26950.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Bangalore   Rs. 27150.00 (-0.37%)
  Gold Rate in Hyderabad   Rs. 27620.00 (0.11%)
more

talking point on sify finance