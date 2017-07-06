  1. Sify.com
  2. Finance
  3. News
  4. World Food prices rise 1.4 percent in June: FAO

World Food prices rise 1.4 percent in June: FAO

Last Updated: Thu, Jul 06, 2017 14:57 hrs
A view shows potatoes at a vegetable storehouse in Stavropol region

ROME  - World food prices rose 1.4 percent in June over the previous month and 7.0 percent over June of last year, the United Nations food agency said on Thursday.

It said in its monthly World Food Outlook that the rises were driven mostly by relatively large increased in dairy and cereal prices and the firming of meat quotations.

Prices of vegetable oils and sugar dropped.

FAO's forecast of global cereal production this year was trimmed by 1.2 million tonnes, bringing the new total to 2.593 billion tonnes. This reflected cuts to barley and wheat outputs, mostly in the European Union, FAO said.

Global wheat production was forecast at 739.9 million tonnes, about 0.4 percent down on an earlier forecast, almost entirely due to smaller crops in the EU and Ukraine.




More from Sify:

  Cities   Price (10g)
  Gold Rate in Chennai   Rs. 27570.00 (-0.18%)
  Gold Rate in Mumbai   Rs. 28240.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Delhi   Rs. 28000.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Kolkata   Rs. 28020.00 (-0.6%)
  Gold Rate in Kerala   Rs. 26950.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Bangalore   Rs. 27150.00 (-0.37%)
  Gold Rate in Hyderabad   Rs. 27620.00 (0.11%)
more

talking point on sify finance