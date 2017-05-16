  1. Sify.com
  2. Finance
  3. Equity
  4. Yahoo to buy back $ 3 billion shares

Yahoo to buy back $ 3 billion shares

Last Updated: Tue, May 16, 2017 18:21 hrs
A photo illustration shows a Yahoo logo on smartphone in front of a displayed cyber code and keyboard

Yahoo Inc said on Tuesday it would buy back $3 billion of its common shares, ahead of the company's pending deal with Verizon Communications Inc.

Shares in Yahoo, which has a 15 percent stake in Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, were up 0.6 percent at $50.15 in premarket trading.

Yahoo said it would pay between $50.79 and $44.74 per share based on its calculations, Alibaba's share price and timing of the buyback.

Verizon agreed to buy Yahoo's core internet properties last year for $4.83 billion in cash. It lowered the original offer by $350 million in February following two massive cyber attacks at the internet company.



After the Verizon deal, Yahoo will be renamed Altaba, a holding company whose primary assets will be its stake in Alibaba and a 35.5 percent stake in Yahoo Japan.

More from Sify:

  Cities   Price (10g)
  Gold Rate in Chennai   Rs. 27000.00 (-0.07%)
  Gold Rate in Mumbai   Rs. 27610.00 (-0.11%)
  Gold Rate in Delhi   Rs. 27300.00 (-0.73%)
  Gold Rate in Kolkata   Rs. 27530.00 (0.11%)
  Gold Rate in Kerala   Rs. 26800.00 (0%)
  Gold Rate in Bangalore   Rs. 26600.00 (0.19%)
  Gold Rate in Hyderabad   Rs. 27020.00 (-0.04%)
more

talking point on sify finance