Young Li is Alibaba's head of international business

Beijing: Alibaba's Mobile Business Group on Thursday said Young Li has been elevated as the head of International Business Department, and in his new role he will be in charge of the overseas business of UCWeb.

Young has previously headed the UC News where he spearheaded the product in markets such as India and Indonesia.

"Young and his team have been an integral driver of our strategy of moving 'From Tool to Content', addressing the key challenge faced by users and partners, that is, content discovery and navigation for users and content distribution by publishers and partners," said Jack Huang, President, Alibaba Mobile Business Group, in a statement.

Jack said the demand for diverse digital content is set to explore and UC News is at the forefront of that revolution, with an initial investment plan of Rs 2 billion and a monthly active user base of 100 million. "In his new role, Young will help us in consolidating all businesses of International Business Department, including our key overseas markets of India, Indonesia and Russia. He will also take lead in product strategy and business for our strategic products like UC News," he added. UC News was launched in June 2016 and since then it has grown rapidly in the Indian and Indonesian markets.

