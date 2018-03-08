Masaba, Neena surprise Viv Richards on his 66th birthday

Masaba Gupta posted a photo of her family reunion with her father, the former West Indian cricketing great, Sir Vivian Richards, and mother Neena Gupta.

The mother-daughter duo wanted to surprise the cricketer on his 66th birthday in Dubai.

Taking to her Instagram page Masaba wrote, “It’s been a bit astonishing, how short life can be .. which is why I dropped every single ‘important’ thing I was doing to come surprise my dad on his birthday today & even had an impromptu family reunion. Missing the husband,though. Happy birthday , dad – I’m really trying to make this emotional , but you’re 66 now & still can’t send a whatsapp & think a smartphone is the devil incarnate. Slow (sic)”