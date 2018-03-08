Masaba, Neena surprise Viv Richards on his 66th birthday

Masaba Gupta posted a photo of her family reunion with her father, the former West Indian cricketing great, Sir Vivian Richards, and mother Neena Gupta.
The mother-daughter duo wanted to surprise the cricketer on his 66th birthday in Dubai.
Taking to her Instagram page Masaba wrote, “It’s been a bit astonishing, how short life can be .. which is why I dropped every single ‘important’ thing I was doing to come surprise my dad on his birthday today & even had an impromptu family reunion. Missing the husband,though. Happy birthday , dad – I’m really trying to make this emotional , but you’re 66 now & still can’t send a whatsapp & think a smartphone is the devil incarnate. Slow (sic)”
Masaba is the love child of Viv Richards and Neena Gupta. The duo were romantically involved in the 80s. After the relationship ended, Viv Richards married Miriam. Neena later went on to marry Vivek Mehra, a chartered accountant
Masaba is one the ace designers in Bollywood with celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor and Mira Rajput wearing her label, House of Masaba.
The designer was even trolled last year for being an illegitimate offspring. Some of them even called her an illegitimate West Indian. Masaba responded to her to her critics stating that she was ‘a proud Indo-Caribbean girl who doesn’t know how to shrink and crumble in shame of something you or your society cannot handle. It’s just in my ‘illegitimate’ genes.’
