Mohanlal meets the PM, rumours start about his candidature

Ever since Malayalam superstar Mohanlal met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, social media has been discussing the chances of BJP fielding the actor as a candidate during the next Loksabha elections.

The rumours started after Mohanlal shared the picture of himself meeting the Prime Minister, where he briefed him about the ViswaSanthi Foundation, an organization formed by the superstar, and the multifaceted social initiatives as well.

“…He has assured all support and offered to participate in the Global Malayalee Round table that can formulate futuristic solutions for a New Kerala. Hon. PMO India has also appreciated our vision to set up a Cancer care centre under ViswaSanthi Foundation to cater to the needs of the under-privileged,” writes Mohanlal on his Facebook page.

Mohanlal has refused to comment about the rumours that are spreading.