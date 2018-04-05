Salman Khan poaching case verdict, Twitteratis react

A Jodhpur court on Thursday convicted Bollywood actor Salman Khan in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, while others - Tabu, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam - were acquitted.

Salman Khan was sentenced to five years of imprisonment. He was found guilty under Section 9/51 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 for killing two blackbucks, an endangered species, hunting of which is prohibited by law. The incident took place in Kankani village near Jodhpur on October 1-2, 1998, during the shooting of Bollywood film Hum Saath Saath Hain, reported ANI.