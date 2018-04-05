Salman Khan poaching case verdict, Twitteratis react

A Jodhpur court on Thursday convicted Bollywood actor Salman Khan in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, while others - Tabu, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam - were acquitted.
Salman Khan was sentenced to five years of imprisonment. He was found guilty under Section 9/51 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 for killing two blackbucks, an endangered species, hunting of which is prohibited by law. The incident took place in Kankani village near Jodhpur on October 1-2, 1998, during the shooting of Bollywood film Hum Saath Saath Hain, reported ANI.
While some people on social media supported him, others commended the Indian judiciary for taking the right action against the Bhai of Bollywood.
Reactions from social media:
Salman Khan Sentenced For 5 Years With A Fine Of Rs 10,000. Won't Be Eligible For Immediate Bail As Quantum Of Punishment Is More Than 3 Years. Faith In Money And Power Destroyed. #Jodhpur #SalmanKhan #BlackBuckPoachingCase— Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) April 5, 2018
Conviction of Salman Khan for 5years in #BlackBuckPoachingCase restores my faith... Indian system has over time become the puppet of rich & powerful families... Baḍe baap ke bache bahar aur gareeb jail meiṅ.. these rich brats deserve jail.. Hope HC doesnt capitulate.. JaiHind— Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) April 5, 2018
Five years of conviction after 20 years is complete non-sense, Monitory fine on all of them which could have been used for wild life welfare would have made more sense. #BlackBuckPoachingCase— Bhaiyyaji (@bhaiyyajispeaks) April 5, 2018
Salman Khan had to visit Jodhpur for 20 years on regular basis for case hearings, He has suffered enough. Though Law is equal for all , but i feel Salman doesn’t deserve to go in Jail. Hope upper court will dismiss the lower court verdict . #BlackBuckPoachingCase— Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) April 5, 2018
#bishnoi community which kept the legal battle in #BlackBuckPoachingCase going for the past two decades against Salman Khan. pic.twitter.com/8gkq7mEkSl— Raushan Raj (@AskRaushan) April 5, 2018
Salman Khan started an NGO called "Being human" to defend 2002 Hit and Run case.— Siju Moothedath (@SijuMoothedath) April 5, 2018
Similarly he can start an NGO called "Being Animal" to defend #BlackBuckPoachingCase #BlackBuckVerdict
When people were crushed under his wheels, nobody could get him behind the bars. What justice could those poached black-bucks expect after 20 years! Perks of being famous! #blackbuckverdict— Simran (@Tweeter_Sim) April 5, 2018
0.01% chance only for Justice— Arnab Goswami (@ArnabGosvvami) April 4, 2018
&
99.99% surety of Stardom Impression gonna work again in favour of accused including #SaifAliKhan #SalmanKhan etc in #BlackBuckVerdict
Sometimes i doubt Judges wants Actors presence in court just to see them live & 2 lines of chat with them. pic.twitter.com/rTlg73enDY