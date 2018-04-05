  1. Sify.com
  4. Salman Khan poaching case verdict, Twitteratis react

Last Updated: Thu, Apr 05, 2018 16:26 hrs
Salman Khan

A Jodhpur court on Thursday convicted Bollywood actor Salman Khan in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, while others - Tabu, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam - were acquitted.

Salman Khan was sentenced to five years of imprisonment. He was found guilty under Section 9/51 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 for killing two blackbucks, an endangered species, hunting of which is prohibited by law. The incident took place in Kankani village near Jodhpur on October 1-2, 1998, during the shooting of Bollywood film Hum Saath Saath Hain, reported ANI.

While some people on social media supported him, others commended the Indian judiciary for taking the right action against the Bhai of Bollywood. 

Reactions from social media:

