SC strikes down ban on 'Padmaavat' release in 3 states

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the operation of orders banning the release of the film Padmaavat by the Gujarat, Rajasthan and Haryana governments.

Staying the "notifications and orders" banning the release of the controversial film by the three states, a bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A.M. Khanwilklar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said that the remaining states will also not issue orders banning the screening of the film.

Referring to its earlier judgement, the court said that it was incumbent upon the state governments to ensure the maintenance of law and order.

Mercifully Supreme Court rules in favour of free speech. Can’t leave artists to mercy of goons. If someone wants to boycott Padmavaat let him sit at home & object. Those who want to watch Padmaavat should be free to do so. Now state Govts must ensure law and order is maintained. — Rahul Kanwal (@rahulkanwal) January 18, 2018 The court order came on the plea by the producers of the film -- Bhansali Productions and Viacom18 Motion Pictures -- challenging the ban on the screening of the film by the Gujarat, Rajasthan nand Haryana governments.