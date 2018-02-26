Sridevi's forensic report released, died of accidental drowning

Dubai: Police released the forensic report revealing that Sridevi died of accidental drowning. The report claims that the actress lost her balance and fell into the bathtub and drowned.Traces of alcohol were also found in her blood.

The autopsy negates earlier media reports of Sridevi's death being caused by a heart attack.

The Dubai-based Gulf News quoted the UAE government's forensic report on its official Twitter handle. The cause of death is listed as accidental drowning in the report. A copy of the forensic report, attached with the post, has a stamp of the "Ministry of Health UAE" and the director of preventive medicine, Dubai, Dr Sami Wadie.

Forensic report: Accidental drowning is cause of #Sridevi's death. https://t.co/vYS1il1E7T pic.twitter.com/BY2XjEG1nr — Gulf News (@gulf_news) February 26, 2018 Her body will soon be moved to the Al Muhaisana embalming unit and will be repatriated to Mumbai, India at the earliest. The police will release the official forensic report and details to the family in the next few moments. Her body will soon be moved to the Al Muhaisana embalming unit and will be repatriated to Mumbai, India at the earliest. The police will release the official forensic report and details to the family in the next few moments. Earlier there were reports, which suggested that there could be a further delay in handing over the mortal remains of the actress to her family, in case some inconsistencies are found in the toxicology reports. Earlier there were reports, which suggested that there could be a further delay in handing over the mortal remains of the actress to her family, in case some inconsistencies are found in the toxicology reports. The 54-year-old reportedly had a fainting spell in the bathtub of her hotel room and was immediately rushed to Rashid Hospital in Dubai. Sources in the Indian Consulate said that she was brought dead to the hospital. The 54-year-old reportedly had a fainting spell in the bathtub of her hotel room and was immediately rushed to Rashid Hospital in Dubai. Sources in the Indian Consulate said that she was brought dead to the hospital.